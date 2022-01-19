Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many The storm she has manufactured glosses over all kinds of truths, lies and nuances B L Premium

There’s probably nothing more that might usefully be added to Lindiwe Sisulu’s “Let’s storm the constitution” controversy. The responses have been as numerous as those Sisulu attempts to blame for the sickening poverty and deprivation so many in SA continue to face: the constitution (naturally); the judiciary (generally); “mentally colonised African” judges (specifically), and those “black politicians” who are “assets for colonised capital”.

But one class of ostensible perpetrator has, I think, received insufficient attention: legal journalist Karyn Maughan’s grandfathers. As Maughan documented, her questions to Sisulu following the publication of the initial piece on IOL elicited a response from Sisulu in which she not once but twice insisted that Maughan’s grandfathers were perpetrators of apartheid and consequently she, Maughan, was not entitled to ask Sisulu about her own culpability for the social and economic ills she laments...