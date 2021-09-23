National Cosatu will wage a ‘relentless campaign’ for the ANC, Zingiswa Losi says The Cosatu president says workers will be the biggest losers if the ANC loses the local government elections in November B L Premium

While the governing party is dogged by many challenges, it has remained a loyal ally of the working class and all workers should make sure it is elected at the upcoming local government elections, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said on Thursday.

She said workers would be the biggest losers if the ANC lost the election...