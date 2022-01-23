Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Sisulu fallout to continue

23 January 2022 - 16:04 Thando Maeko
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON.

The fallout between tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa over her comments regarding the judiciary is expected to dominate again this week. 

This follows the weekend discussions at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where Sisulu came under fire for her public defiance of Ramaphosa when she stood by her  criticism of the judiciary. Ramaphosa is under pressure from the ANC and its alliance partner, Cosatu, to act, with Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi telling the NEC that failure to discipline members of the cabinet who “attack” the constitution feeds into a “culture of mediocrity”.

Last week, Sisulu refused to withdraw her opinion piece titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, published by Independent Media, instead blaming the president’s media team for allegedly misrepresenting a meeting between herself and Ramaphosa over the matter. This was after the president released a statement saying Sisulu had undertaken to retract and apologise for her comments in the opinion piece. 

On Monday, ActionSA, led by its president Herman Mashaba, is expected to announce new members that have joined the party. Former prominent DA members John Moodley, Abel Tau, Funzi Ngobeni and Lincoln Machaba have all joined ActionSA, which was formed in 2020. 

Though parliament remains in recess until the state of the nation address by Ramaphosa on February 10, two committees are scheduled to meet this week to discuss pending issues. 

On Tuesday, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is scheduled to discuss the letter penned by suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks requesting that the committee probe a leaked recording in which Ramaphosa can be allegedly heard confessing to the misuse of state funds for party campaigns. 

Scopa’s chair, IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said though the matter appears to play into internal party issues, it also falls within Scopa’s mandate. Dirks will be allowed to make representations to the committee once parliament resumes, Hlengwa said. 

On Wednesday, officials from the defence ministry are expected to appear before the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans to discuss the ill-fated procurement of Covid-19 vaccines in 2020 from Cuba.

In December 2021, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had ordered that the vaccines be returned to their country of origin as they had not received the required approvals for administration.  The auditor-general previously told parliament that SA National Defence Force officials could be held liable for payment of the R260m bill for the acquisition of the vaccines. 

maekot@businesslive.co.za

Scopa to consider Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged remarks on ANC’s use of state funds

A committee meeting is planned for next week to hear from the ANC MP who brought the matter to the attention of the committee
National
2 days ago

ANC suspends Mervyn Dirks for urging Cyril Ramaphosa to explain himself

Dirks wants Ramaphosa to appear before the chair of Scopa to disclose what he knows about the misuse of public funds for party political activities
National
3 days ago

SANDF ordered to return unlicensed Covid drug to Cuba

Military officals are under investigation for ‘irregular’ R260m acquisition and could be held personally liable for the bill
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Sisulu ...
Politics
2.
Sisulu comments stoke ANC succession scramble
Politics
3.
Ramaphosa stakes his presidency on delivering ...
Politics
4.
ANC national conference pencilled in to start ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics

Related Articles

I was not admonished by Cyril Ramaphosa, Lindiwe Sisulu says

National

Sisulu defies Ramaphosa over apology for attack on judges

National

NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Racists and nationalists dip their cups into the same punch

Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Could 2022 be the year our government gets its act together?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.