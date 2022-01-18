YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Could 2022 be the year our government gets its act together?
18 January 2022 - 14:40
The July 2021 unrest, the burning of parliament and the debates around tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s utterances about the judiciary leave most of us wondering: can 2022 be any different from five years ago, when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC president?
Notwithstanding all manner of attacks on Ramaphosa’s presidency, his administration and our constitutional democracy, the centre has held. There has been an effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic, albeit tainted by acts of corruption, and the successful prosecution of several elements of the state capture crowd, including the brief jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, all of which was crowned by the delivery of part one of the Zondo commission report...
