Sisulu defies Ramaphosa over apology for attack on judges
Minister fires back after Ramaphosa’s office says she is sorry for stinging remarks on judges
20 January 2022 - 22:32
UPDATED 20 January 2022 - 23:50
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office saying she had apologised for her stinging remarks on the judiciary, according to her spokesperson.
Steven Motale confirmed the contents of a short statement distributed on social media in which Sisulu said she wishes to “categorically disown” the president’s statement as “a misrepresentation” of the outcome of a meeting she had with him this week...
