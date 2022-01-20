National Sisulu defies Ramaphosa over apology for attack on judges Minister fires back after Ramaphosa’s office says she is sorry for stinging remarks on judges B L Premium

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office saying she had apologised for her stinging remarks on the judiciary, according to her spokesperson.

Steven Motale confirmed the contents of a short statement distributed on social media in which Sisulu said she wishes to “categorically disown” the president’s statement as “a misrepresentation” of the outcome of a meeting she had with him this week...