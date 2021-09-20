Cosatu president urges members to support ANC at the polls
While it has differences with the party, it is a better option as the DA will scrap ‘progressive’ labour laws
20 September 2021 - 20:18
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has urged members to campaign for the governing party in the local government election in spite of the legal battles the labour union federation is fighting with the ANC-led government over wages.
In her opening address at Cosatu’s central committee meeting on Monday, Losi warned that if elected to govern, the opposition DA would scrap all progressive labour laws enacted by the ANC. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now