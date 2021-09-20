Politics Cosatu president urges members to support ANC at the polls While it has differences with the party, it is a better option as the DA will scrap ‘progressive’ labour laws B L Premium

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has urged members to campaign for the governing party in the local government election in spite of the legal battles the labour union federation is fighting with the ANC-led government over wages.

In her opening address at Cosatu’s central committee meeting on Monday, Losi warned that if elected to govern, the opposition DA would scrap all progressive labour laws enacted by the ANC. ..