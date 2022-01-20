A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu
A good week
Credit to justice minister Ronald Lamola for braving the fauxtrage of the pink-gloved one in taking apart her scurrilous attack on SA’s constitution and judges. Swatting aside Sisulu’s naked racism towards "mentally colonised" black judges, Lamola’s point that Sisulu failed to cite a single judgment by a local court that has enforced an "unjust" law was the correct riposte to her drivel. And when Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the towering intellect and sometime maths genius of the EFF, tells you you’re on the "wrong side of the debate", you can sit back in relief, knowing that in fact you do possess the power of sound reason.
A bad week
Look, we’re sick of her too, but since we’re on the subject … The breathtaking shoddiness of Lindiwe Sisulu’s writing should serve as a salutary warning to every politician and CEO that if they can express themselves only with the clarity of Steve Hofmeyr singing underwater, it’s best to save their dignity and spare the public their literary musings. To whit, said she: "It is simply not true that I woke up one morning and wrote this article. This article is the fulcrum of my thought provocation and pensive reflections over an elongated period as we sojourn in a democratic era." Editor!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.