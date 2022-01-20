A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

A bad week

Look, we’re sick of her too, but since we’re on the subject … The breathtaking shoddiness of Lindiwe Sisulu’s writing should serve as a salutary warning to every politician and CEO that if they can express themselves only with the clarity of Steve Hofmeyr singing underwater, it’s best to save their dignity and spare the public their literary musings. To whit, said she: "It is simply not true that I woke up one morning and wrote this article. This article is the fulcrum of my thought provocation and pensive reflections over an elongated period as we sojourn in a democratic era." Editor!