A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

20 January 2022 - 05:00

A good week

Credit to justice minister Ronald Lamola for braving the fauxtrage of the pink-gloved one in taking apart her scurrilous attack on SA’s constitution and judges. Swatting aside Sisulu’s naked racism towards "mentally colonised" black judges, Lamola’s point that Sisulu failed to cite a single judgment by a local court that has enforced an "unjust" law was the correct riposte to her drivel. And when Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the towering intellect and sometime maths genius of the EFF, tells you you’re on the "wrong side of the debate", you can sit back in relief, knowing that in fact you do possess the power of sound reason.

A bad week

Look, we’re sick of her too, but since we’re on the subject … The breathtaking shoddiness of Lindiwe Sisulu’s writing should serve as a salutary warning to every politician and CEO that if they can express themselves only with the clarity of Steve Hofmeyr singing underwater, it’s best to save their dignity and spare the public their literary musings. To whit, said she: "It is simply not true that I woke up one morning and wrote this article. This article is the fulcrum of my thought provocation and pensive reflections over an elongated period as we sojourn in a democratic era." Editor!

NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s absurdities are many

The storm she has manufactured glosses over all kinds of truths, lies and nuances
Opinion
14 hours ago

TOM EATON: Roll up, believers, for profits of Doom

Lindiwe Sisulu’s skewed sermons should be no surprise to this jaded congregation
Opinion
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Why we should pay attention to Sisulu’s ambitions

Though her chances of becoming ANC president are slim, the terrain she has chosen to fight on is significant
Opinion
6 days ago

RONALD LAMOLA: Let’s debate positive actions in pursuit of democratic society

That is what we should really be debating, and all the more so as it is the 25th anniversary of the adoption of  the constitution
Opinion
5 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the party of plunder

The ANC is living in a make-believe world of uncertainty, ineffectuality and unaccountability, in which it’s both a hapless victim of circumstance ...
Opinion
1 week ago
