Politics The ANC is dying, Cosatu tells party NEC Labour federation takes a swipe at Lindiwe Sisulu, putting more pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa B L Premium

Cosatu came out guns blazing at the national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of its key ally, the ANC, at the weekend, saying the party is in a mess, dying and faces the real prospect of losing power at the 2024 national election.

The labour federation also took a swipe at tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu after her attacks on the constitution and black judges, saying the ANC’s failure to discipline deployees was feeding a culture of mediocrity and that only bold action could save the former liberation movement...