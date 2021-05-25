Politics Action against Ace Magashule stalls as ANC treads carefully Legal advice halts governing party from taking disciplinary steps against its secretary-general BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s disciplinary action against Ace Magashule has stalled after the party received legal advice that it might be unconstitutional to act while he has gone to court to challenge the internal processes that led to his suspension.

Governing party leaders were undecided about whether to immediately charge Magashule, a move that could ultimately cause him to be expelled from the party, or wait for the legal process to run its course...