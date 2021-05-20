NATASHA MARRIAN: Poll tension gnaws at ANC
20 May 2021 - 05:00
There are many questions which will be answered after the local elections on October 27. The most important of these is: will the ANC manage to reverse the trend of electoral decline which set in from 2009?
The "Ramaphosa factor" may have stabilised the ANC’s electoral support in many parts of SA, but what about KwaZulu-Natal? While much about the internal dynamics in the ANC was read into the shenanigans outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where former president Jacob Zuma appeared for the resumption of his corruption trial this week, KwaZulu-Natal is likely to be the ANC’s toughest election battle ground in October — and the party’s top brass know it...
