WATCH: SA’s middle class and the elections

Business Day TV speaks to Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo

06 May 2024 - 18:17
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The SA Blackout Report by BrandMapp-Silverstone suggests SA’s middle class is pessimistic about the country’s future, while research company Eighty20’s most recent Credit Stress report highlights that the middle class is drowning in debt. Given this situation, how is this group of people likely to vote in the upcoming polls? To find out, Business Day TV sat down with Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo.

