The SA Blackout Report by BrandMapp-Silverstone suggests SA’s middle class is pessimistic about the country’s future, while research company Eighty20’s most recent Credit Stress report highlights that the middle class is drowning in debt. Given this situation, how is this group of people likely to vote in the upcoming polls? To find out, Business Day TV sat down with Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s middle class and the elections
Business Day TV speaks to Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo
The SA Blackout Report by BrandMapp-Silverstone suggests SA’s middle class is pessimistic about the country’s future, while research company Eighty20’s most recent Credit Stress report highlights that the middle class is drowning in debt. Given this situation, how is this group of people likely to vote in the upcoming polls? To find out, Business Day TV sat down with Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.