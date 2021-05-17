arms deal trial
Zuma seeks to replace state prosecutor in last-minute gambit
Proceedings adjourned until May 26 as the former president seeks recusal of Billy Downer
17 May 2021 - 23:00
Former president Jacob Zuma again kicked his corruption trial into touch, putting forward a fresh bid to stall what was supposed to be the culmination of a 20-year battle to get him to face corruption charges.
At the 11th hour, Zuma’s lawyer announced a plan to add a second plea to the one of not guilty. Zuma wants state prosecutor advocate Billie Downer to recuse himself...
