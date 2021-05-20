Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Who will succeed Cyril? The ANC should skip the Lindiwe Sisulu and David Mabuza generations and elect a younger set of people with fresh ideas BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s current leaders are tired. They hardly ever present anything new, fresh or revolutionary. They are recycling policy ideas from the 1990s. They should make way for fresh, new, young and innovative blood.

Last week someone asked me who is next in line for the throne, and I had to hum and haw a bit. My interlocutor was looking for hope. I had none to give, because, well, the next level of leadership is pretty much the same as the current lot...