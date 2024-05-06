MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand strengthen as sentiment improves
Softer US jobs numbers improve investors’ mood ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve officials
06 May 2024 - 18:34
The JSE extended the previous session’s gains on Monday, tracking firmer global markets as softer US jobs data helped improve investors’ mood.
Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials will give speeches this week and market participants will be watching for any changes to the Fed’s recent hawkish tone and for more clues on future interest rate moves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.