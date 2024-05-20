Jacob Zuma ‘not eligible’ to be MP, rules Constitutional Court
Section 47 of the constitution bars individuals sentenced to prison for longer than 12 months without the option of a fine from becoming an MP
20 May 2024 - 10:49
Former president Jacob Zuma’s hopes to return to the National Assembly were dashed by the Constitutional Court on Monday, when it ruled he was not eligible to be an MP.
Handing down the unanimous judgment, justice Leona Theron said: “It is declared that Mr Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment for purposes of section 47(1)(e) of the constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of, and not qualified to stand for election to, the National Assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence...
