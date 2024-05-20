Netcare first-half profit rises 6% despite lower PPDs

Healthcare group Netcare has reported a 6.3% rise in profit at the half-year stage despite a slight decline in paid patient days.
Profit for the six months to end-March grew to R708m, from R666m a year ago. Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 5.8% to 49c and an interim dividend of 30c per share was declared. Revenue grew 4.3% to R12bn.
Total paid patient days (PPD) for the first half decreased by 0.8% compared with a year ago. However, total PPD grew by 0.4% for the seven months to end-April, the group said in a statement.
Activity in the first half was influenced by sector seasonality, lower respiratory admissions, a reduction in maternity cases, the intentional cessation of poor credit risk activity and, to a lesser extent and in line with the group’s expectations, changes in low-cost medical scheme networks, it said.
Sector seasonality affected the dynamics of 2024’s first half due to the later start of the school year in January and the earlier timing of Easter school holidays in March. The timing difference created by the holidays distorted comparative analysis with the first half of 2023 and the metrics for the seven months to end-April provided a more accurate indicator of year-on-year trends, it said.
During the period, the group continued with its share buyback programme. Since September 2023, 54.7-million ordinary shares have been repurchased at a total cost of R684m.
The group said the macroenvironment remained challenging in light of elevated unemployment rates and a financially constrained consumer base. The persistent downturn in formal sector employment has engendered sluggish growth in medical aid membership.
“However, we are encouraged by the resilience of the pool of insured lives underscoring the sustainable demand for quality private healthcare, which is exacerbated by the growing disease burden and ageing insured population,” it said.
The group said it was pleased by the normalised trading patterns after a number of public and school holidays during March and April. Occupancy for May was trending at 72.3% in the acute hospitals and 74.5% in mental health.
The group expected positive growth in total PPD in the second half. However, the decline in the first half might result in full-year PDDs growing 0.5%, or possibly falling by as much as 0.5%.
Acute hospital PPDs for the second half were expected to grow between 0.5% and 1% after the 1.7% decline in the first half. The rate of growth in mental health patient days for the full year would reduce as the new Netcare Akeso Gqeberha facility was included in the base from May 2023.
Total group revenue was expected to grow between 5% and 5.5% and the company said it expected capital expenditure for the full year of R1.4bn.
After the successful commissioning of Netcare Akeso Gqeberha (72 beds) in May 2023, the group is exploring opportunities to meet the demand for mental health care and plans to expand Netcare Akeso’s footprint further by adding 164 beds.
Construction of the new Netcare Akeso Polokwane (77 beds) and Netcare Akeso Alberlito (87 beds) facilities has commenced. The Alberlito facility is expected to be commissioned in October 2025, with Polokwane in February 2026.
Netcare first-half profit rises 6% despite lower PPDs
Total paid patient days for the first half decreased by 0.8% compared with a year ago due to sector seasonability
mackenziej@arena.africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.