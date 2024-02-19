Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Much more than amaPanyaza to worry about

They are minor compared with the taxi enforcers, vigilantes, hit squads and military special forces

19 February 2024 - 16:39
Gayton McKenzie. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
Tristen Taylor’s article refers (“Bleak future beckons as state loses monopoly on legitimate use of force”, February 14). I agree that as the SA state weakens, other actors become bolder in exploiting the vacuum around the use of force.    

Fortunately, the amaPanyaza, Gayton McKenzie’s so-called militia, and the MK military veterans remain relatively harmless minnows for now. The ones who worry me are, first, the taxi industry enforcers, who put down the July 2021 riots. In the next emergency they are just as likely to act against the state.

Then there are the vigilantes who apprehend, judge and murder unfortunates who have, in their view, injured “the community”. And the “hit squads” that assassinate municipal councillors and other public figures in KwaZulu-Natal and police officers countrywide.

And what about the groups that sabotage Eskom infrastructure? The most dangerous may be the SA National Defence Force Special Forces — they’re apparently equipped by the Russians, so are they now following the Kremlin’s instructions in a grotesque version of state capture 2.0?

When President Cyril Ramaphosa recently alluded to the threat of regime change, one immediately thought of the CIA, which US economist Jeffrey Sacks recently accused of just that in Pakistan. However, the president could just as easily have been alluding to pressure from another quarter.

In a world where order has disintegrated, anything is possible.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Bleak future beckons as state loses monopoly on legitimate use of force

AmaPanyaza and Gayton McKenzie’s informal militia illustrate contempt for post-1994 order
Opinion
5 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Lesufi not ready to be premier, never mind president

Series of empty promises betray a poor grasp of duties and possibilities
Opinion
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Gauteng’s costly jobs schemes

Premier Panyaza Lesufi should reveal where the funds are coming from
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Rise Mzansi to unveil Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as its Gauteng premier candidate

Seasoned business leader says she has the experience and expertise to rescue the province from ANC and EFF
Politics
2 weeks ago
