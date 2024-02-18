DA takes election fight to Union Buildings ‘to serve eviction notice’
The party launched its manifesto at the complex, in what it described as sending a message it was ready to take power
18 February 2024 - 18:39
The DA’s election machinery broke with tradition by launching its manifesto at the Union Buildings, in what it described as sending a message it was ready to take power during the much-anticipated 2024 national and provincial elections.
DA leader John Steenhuisen, who delivered the keynote address, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “stop cowering away, and call this election”, because the DA was ready to topple the embattled governing party from power...
