TRISTEN TAYLOR: Bleak future beckons as state loses monopoly on legitimate use of force
AmaPanyaza and Gayton McKenzie’s informal militia illustrate contempt for post-1994 order
Political philosophy has the occasional moment of clarity. The sociologist Max Weber’s 1919 lecture “Politics as a Vocation”, delivered at the University of Munich, is one of those moments. In the lecture, Weber defined the state as “a human community that [successfully] claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory”.
Legitimate, in this sense, doesn’t equate to moral. Dictatorships and other morally reprehensible states successfully claim dominion over populations. There are three forms of legitimacy for Weber. The first is traditional: for example, kings harking back to ancient custom or divine anointment. The second is what Weber terms “charismatic”, and in SA’s context that means the winner of the popular vote...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.