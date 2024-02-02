EDITORIAL: Gauteng’s costly jobs schemes
Premier Panyaza Lesufi should reveal where the funds are coming from
02 February 2024 - 05:00
First, he gave us 6,000 crime fighters. Then he promised to deliver thousands of jobs for young people in the province. Now, it has emerged Panyaza Lesufi’s Gauteng government spent R65m on 400 internships.
It is understandable that Lesufi’s government should be concerned about crime and unemployment. After all, most of the unemployed people live in Gauteng. However, what is less understandable are some of the schemes that the government has implemented to achieve its objectives. Months after their deployment in Gauteng’s townships, there is no evidence that criminality is on the decline...
