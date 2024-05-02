China has struggled to regain ground after the Covid-19 pandemic, with its stock markets losing 40% over the past three years. Despite the performance, some investors still see pockets of opportunity in the region. Business Day TV caught up with chief investment officer at Independent Securities, Simon Fillmore, for his take on where he is seeing value in that space.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is it the right time to invest in China?
Business Day TV speaks to Simon Fillmore, chief investment officer at Independent Securities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.