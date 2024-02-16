National

Murders rise by 155 to 7‚710 in final quarter of 2023

Crime stats released on Friday show that murders increased while sexual offences saw a small drop

16 February 2024 - 17:10
by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Police registered 7‚710 murder cases in the October to December quarter last year, up from 7‚555 in the same period in 2022.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele and police top brass during the release of crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year in Pretoria on Friday...

