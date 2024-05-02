Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Philips, senior commodities trader at RMB
With the rise of a multipolar world, SA needs to make new allies, but bow to none
Industry leaders hail 'immensely successful' collaboration
Gwamanda paints rosy picture of coalition government’s achievements during his state of the city address
Australian mining group says in ‘clarification statement’ that its offer for Anglo is not a vote of no-confidence in SA
Rebound in April 'likely to be the result of a full month of no load-shedding'
In the future, mandatory obligations and regulations will become more far-reaching
President rejects deploying the National Guard as police crack down on a pro-Palestinian protesters at University of California at Los Angeles
The fans are going to help us, says manager Ancelotti
Renault is considering bringing the vehicle to SA to compete against rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Rav4
Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.