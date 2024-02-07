Spy agency equipped to deal with threats to the state, says presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa previously warned of regime change agenda in SA
07 February 2024 - 17:44
SA’s intelligence agency, which was recently rocked by the resignation of director-general Thembi Majola, is stable and equipped to deal with threats of possible foreign meddling in the country’s upcoming elections, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is engaging in continuous and regular meetings with the country’s ministerial security cluster on this and other security matters, Magwenya said. ..
