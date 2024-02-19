Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC silence on Navalny speaks volumes

Putin’s puppet in Pretoria shows just how complicit it is in thuggery

19 February 2024 - 16:29
People hold a banner as they attend a rally held near the Russian embassy following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Berlin, Germany, February 18 2024. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
Alexei Navalny was one of the world’s leading proponents of democracy and the protection of human and civil rights. He gave his life to fighting corruption, crime, despotism, autocracy and racism, and his death has been mourned by most democratic nations of the world. 

Yet at the time of writing there has been no official statement or even recognition of his death, condolences to his family or comment on his lifelong struggle for human rights and global peace and against brutality and violence from the SA government, President Cyril Ramaphosa or foreign minister Naledi Pandor. 

As the self-proclaimed leading global proponent of human rights, peacemaker in geopolitical conflicts and full of moral high authority, government’s silence is deafening, proving just how complicit it is in Vladimir Putin’s thuggery and how subjugated it is as Putin’s puppet. 

The hypocrisy of this ANC led government has no limits. 

David Gant
Kenilworth

