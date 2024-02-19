Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre records will tell us much about state capture

The ruling that they must be revealed is one of the great victories in SA legal and democratic history

19 February 2024 - 16:26
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
The ANC has reached the end of the road in its attempt to withhold the records of its cadre deployment committee from the DA (“ANC says it will hand over cadre deployment records that exist to DA”, February 19).

The ruling is one of the great victories in SA legal and democratic history. It will ensure transparency by forcing the governing party to reveal exactly how Cyril Ramaphosa’s cadre deployment committee laid the foundation for state capture by interfering in public appointment processes.

It also sets a powerful new precedent that empowers all South Africans to use the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to force the ANC to reveal how it interferes in appointments. The records are set to reveal, once and for all, that Ramaphosa was personally involved in the state capture project in his capacity as cadre deployer in chief.

The Zondo state capture commission has already confirmed that the ANC deployment committee was a key cog in the machine that corrupted and collapsed the public sector, because it was this committee that illegally intervened to ensure the appointment of the people who captured the state.

The DA’s court victory is based on the premise — now vindicated by the courts — that the deployment committee does not merely make “recommendations” but actively influences public sector appointments in an unlawful manner.

Thulani Dasa 
Khayelitsha

ANC hands over cadre deployment records to DA

The move follows a three-year legal battle to avoid disclosing internal party records
Politics
14 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for ANC to hand over cadre deployment records

DA says it will go back to court for a contempt order against party leaders if the ANC misses deadline
Politics
1 day ago

DA takes election fight to Union Buildings 'to serve eviction notice'

The party launched its manifesto at the complex, in what it described as sending a message it was ready to take power
Politics
1 day ago

Sona debate: Steenhuisen taunts ANC with Tintswalo's reality

While ruling party MPs focused on transformation that has occurred, their opponents pointed to social ills and load-shedding
Politics
6 days ago
