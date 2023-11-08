Market less concerned about possible Middle Eastern supply disruptions and ‘instead focused on an easing in the balance,’ say ING Bank analysts
While its objectives are sound, there are serious doubts that the proposed solutions are fit for purpose
Move could help speed up equipment repairs to avert an escalating logistics crisis threatening exports
Naledi Pandor makes the call during an address to the National Assembly
Discovery CEO says if the National Health Insurance bill is enacted as it stands, it will harm the thriving private healthcare system.
The constitutional body suggests fiscal rules amid ‘loss of credibility’ in consolidation
Civilians trapped inside the encircled city were given a four-hour window to leave
But lock Marvin Orie played for his new French club Perpignan over the weekend
Political considerations are likely to hold sway, while the needs of viticulture and the environment are ignored
CARTOON: Pandor’s double standards
SA wants Israel’s Netanyahu hauled off to ICC
SA likely to issue Israeli diplomat with a démarche over Gaza remarks
SA calls for Israel to be prosecuted for unlawful attacks on Palestinian children
Pandor slams Israel ‘occupation’ and ‘inadequacy’ of UN Security Council
