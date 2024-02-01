LETTER: Giving credit to lies over July 2021 riots

Burnt cars and debris on the Phoenix highway in the aftermath of the July 2021 riots. Picture: DARREN STEWART
After two and a half years of being told — and believing — that the devastating 2021 riots that led to more than 300 people losing their lives were sparked by anger over former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, we are suddenly told, out of the blue, that there is no clear connection between these events (“Jailing of Jacob Zuma not to blame for violence, says SA Human Rights Commission”, January 29).
Will the SA Human Rights Commission then tell us what led to so many people going crazy and causing so much damage, or is this report an attempt at political damage control, on the basis that the prevailing narrative gave Zuma too much credit?
Members of the public are not stupid; they easily see through it when they are fed lies. Those riots were an ugly blot on the history of this country, and they must never be repeated.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
