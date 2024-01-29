Jailing of Jacob Zuma not to blame for violence, says SA Human Rights Commission
Report is scathing on the role played by law enforcement agencies during the violent unrest
29 January 2024 - 14:59
UPDATED 29 January 2024 - 05:00
The SA Police Service (SAPS) and crime intelligence agencies failed in their basic mandate to detect the planning and execution of the unrest and looting that devastated parts of the country in 2021, a report released by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said.
Commissioner Philile Ntuli said a combination of factors might have caused the police’s shortcomings. Evidence pointed to under-resourcing and lack of capacity in crime intelligence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.