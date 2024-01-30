Lamborghini to introduce two electric cars by 2029

The Lanzador electric concept car was revealed in 2023.
Lamborghini plans to launch its first two all-electric vehicles by 2029 in its bid to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% per car by 2030 (versus 2021).
This figure encompasses not only car emissions but the whole value chain, from production to the supply chain and logistics, covering the entire product life cycle. The ambitious initiative, supported by the company’s largest investment, focuses on electrifying the model range and decarbonising production, says chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Lamborghini aims to achieve total carbon neutrality by 2050.
The launch of the Italian carmaker’s full electric model, preceded by the Lanzador concept car shown at Monterey Car Week last year, is planned for 2028, followed by its first full electric super SUV in 2029.
The Lanzador is a high-ground-clearance gran turismo four-seater with all-wheel drive and a power output in excess of 1,000kW.
As part of the firm’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” electrification strategy programme announced in 2021, Lamborghini launched the hybrid-powered Revuelto in 2023 to replace the Aventador as its flagship supercar. In 2024, the electrification process will continue with the launch of a Urus hybrid SUV and a hybrid-powered replacement for the Huracán sports car.
With these electrified models, Lamborghini aims for a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions across its car fleet by 2025 and 80% by 2030.
Lamborghini aspires to be the super sports car company with the most enduring commitment to sustainability even though it represents only 0.001% of global CO2 emissions, says Stefano Rutigliano, Strategy Director.
Lamborghini says its commitment to sustainability started in 2015 when it achieved carbon neutrality at its Sant’Agata Bolognese production site, which it has sustained over subsequent years despite doubling in size.
Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023 for the first time. The carmaker, a subsidiary of Germany’s Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs in 2023, up from more than 9,200 vehicles in 2022, with the Urus as the most popular model.
