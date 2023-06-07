Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Draft employment regulations violate the constitution

Proposed rules would do more than lead to job losses and discourage new hires

07 June 2023 - 16:57
Picture: 123RF/PHONLAWAT CHAICHEEVINLIKIT
Picture: 123RF/PHONLAWAT CHAICHEEVINLIKIT

Sandile July and Nonkosazana Nkosi address only one concern about the effect of the new draft employment equity regulations — that they will lead to job losses because individuals will be fired or retrenched (“Jobs unlikely to be lost when applying employment equity targets”, June 5).

The writers ignore the other reasons for public concern that the draft regulations will lead to job losses. Among these is the risk of companies choosing to go offshore, or going bankrupt. The regulations could lead to companies downsizing due to supply chain disruptions and depressed consumer aggregate demand. All of these factors could lead to many job losses.

Importantly, the writers fail to mention the effect of the regulations in discouraging new hires or promotions. That will affect the young and the unemployed. By ignoring these factors, the writers suggest the targets aren’t bad, so people shouldn’t be worried.

We oppose the draft regulations not only because, if implemented, they would lead to job losses, but because they are inconsistent with some sections of the constitution, as we shall be pointing out in our submission to the department of employment & labour.

First, the regulations are inconsistent with section 1 of the constitution, which expressly identifies “nonracialism” as a core value on which the democratic state “is founded”. Second, they are inconsistent with section 9 (the equality clause), which states that “everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law”.

Third, the draft regulations will significantly change the procurement rules applicable to state entities. In this, they are inconsistent with section 217 of the constitution, which deals with the state’s procurement obligations.

Lastly, the draft regulations are inconsistent with section 195, which provides that employment and personnel management practices in state entities must be “based on ability, objectivity, and fairness”, among other things.

Mlondi Mdluli
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Draft equity regulations are a throwback to apartheid

They will escalate racial tensions and unemployment, and lead to a flight of skills
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: The ideology that spawns SOE graft also foils literacy

The same creed reaches into the past in the belief that workplace demographics can be bent to whims
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Race-based policies have failed — why implement them again?

The IRR will be challenging the constitutionality of the amended EEA in court
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Pernicious regulations

Quotas minister wants to impose are little different to what we saw under apartheid government
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rand might have risen, but the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Fear not, the ANC will save us from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gwede Mantashe comes out swinging ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: From Turkey to SA nationalism is key ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trysts with the Lady R: one ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SANDILE JULY AND NONKOSAZANA NKOSI: Jobs unlikely to be lost when applying ...

Opinion

LETTER: Business leaders, don’t forget about BEE targets

Opinion / Letters

DA to challenge new employment equity measures in court

National

LETTER: The ANC is getting desperate

Opinion / Letters

MICHAEL CARDO: Employment equity regulations make minorities second-class ...

Opinion

PIET LE ROUX AND RUSSELL LAMBERTI: An impossible employment law in a failing ...

Opinion

LETTER: Draft equity regulations are a throwback to apartheid

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.