The official opposition says the amendment law's numerical targets are the equivalent of racial quotas
The DA is to apply this week to the high court in Pretoria for a declaration that various sections of the Employment Equity Amendment Act are unconstitutional and invalid. If it succeeds, the regulations issued under the act will also be invalid.
The DA’s opposition is supported by Solidarity and about 30 other political parties and civic organisations, which on Tuesday held a workshop and signed a resolution to fight the act...
DA to challenge new employment equity measures in court
