Piet le Roux and Russell Lamberti hit the mark on the sheer insanity of the Employment Equity Amendment Act (“An impossible employment law in a failing state”, June 5). However, they fail to recognise that the ANC has no interest other than buying the votes of the middle-class black population in time for 2024’s national election.
They have families to feed, educate and house and have taken the brunt of the economic havoc caused by the previous president, Jacob Zuma, now preserved by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The latter now sees impending election defeat fast approaching.
What terrifies the ANC mandarins is not only that they will lose their privileges and wealth, but their ability to contort the justice system to keep them out of jail. Furthermore, the ANC can no longer rely on the legitimacy afforded by Nelson Mandela to spare itself from the ignominy of demanding privileges post the ANC regime. German general Heinz Guderian said it best: “There are no desperate situations; there are only desperate people.”
What Lamberti should be doing on behalf of big business is not only to attack the legislation through the courts as being unconstitutional, but start an international campaign illustrating that the ANC has become little different to the National Party of the past. In just 30 years it has morphed into national socialism. That is what is most frightening, and why we should highlight this uncompromising form of racism for what it is.
John CatsicasSenior partner, John Nicholas & Co
LETTER: The ANC is getting desperate
A global campaign is needed to show the ANC has become little different to the National Party
