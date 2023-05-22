Opinion / Columnists

badger

MICHAEL AVERY: The ideology that spawns SOE graft also foils literacy

The same creed reaches into the past in the belief that workplace demographics can be bent to politicians’ whims

BL Premium
22 May 2023 - 05:00

It is easy to miss the systemically important stories in the deluge of effluent discharged into the public square daily in SA, but as far as stench goes, the extent to which the public education sector has been left to rot is enough to prick even the most desensitised nose.  

The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study released last week found that 81% of SA’s grade 4 children cannot read (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/education/2023-05-16-sas-early-grade-reading-crisis-deepens/) for meaning in any language, up from 78% in 2016, the last assessment before Covid-19.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.