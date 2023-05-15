Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pernicious regulations

15 May 2023 - 17:17
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

The employment & labour minister has called for public comment on the Draft Employment Equity Regulations by the end of May (“Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi”, May 3). 

The quotas minister Thulas Nxesi wants to impose for agriculture, forestry and fishing are probably the most pernicious piece of regulatory drafting we have seen in democratic SA. They are little different to what we saw under the apartheid government.

The next thing we will hear from the minister is that tests have  had to be brought in to assess who is black, white, coloured, male and female. Will we be seeing the notorious “pencil test” once again? One shudders to think where this is going.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Banks threatened over transformation laws

Department of labour set to haul Standard Bank, FNB and Absa to court for non-compliance
Business
1 week ago

LETTER: Employment targets is job reservation

ANC government is hellbent on discriminating against minorities
Opinion
1 week ago

Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi

Minister warns of 'harsh' treatment for companies that fail to comply with Employment Equity Amendment Act
National
1 week ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: There’s no getting away from racial bias

Does the ANC’s latest race law have any hope of stimulating job creation, or overcoming inequity?
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Gordhan faces critical Scopa questions ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GAVIN RICH: Leinster’s second-stringer gamble ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: We need leaders with ...
Opinion
4.
THAMI MAZWAI: Soweto visit reveals scale of ...
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: We need to take fallout of US ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Banks threatened over transformation laws

Business

LETTER: Employment targets is job reservation

Opinion / Letters

Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.