The employment & labour minister has called for public comment on the Draft Employment Equity Regulations by the end of May (“Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi”, May 3).
The quotas minister Thulas Nxesi wants to impose for agriculture, forestry and fishing are probably the most pernicious piece of regulatory drafting we have seen in democratic SA. They are little different to what we saw under the apartheid government.
The next thing we will hear from the minister is that tests have had to be brought in to assess who is black, white, coloured, male and female. Will we be seeing the notorious “pencil test” once again? One shudders to think where this is going.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: Pernicious regulations
