LETTER: Race-based policies have failed — why implement them again?

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Many people invested their hearts and souls to build businesses that were successful until the government made it impossible for them to stay afloat
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Thais voted overwhelmingly for change but military-appointed Senate still holds trump card
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
Stats SA’s latest unemployment statistics show clearly that the government is failing dismally to address the severe unemployment crisis SA has faced for more than a decade (“Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts,” May 16).
In the first quarter of 2013 the official unemployment rate was 25.2%. In the first quarter of this year it stood at 32.9%. This means the official unemployment rate has increased by a shocking 30.5% in the past 10 years.
The government is also struggling to reduce the high rates of youth unemployment: 62.1% for those aged 15-24 years, and 40.7% for those aged 25-34 years, in the first quarter of 2023.
Analysing unemployment across racial lines shows a far bigger problem. While year-on-year the comparative margin of unemployment across the different groups has slightly decreased, black unemployment remains high, and black people still experience the highest rate of unemployment.
In the first quarter of 2013, the rate of black unemployment was 28.8%. In the intervening 10 years it has grown by just over 29%, to 37.2%.
This is proof that race-based policies such as black economic empowerment are failing their intended beneficiaries. Race-based policies have only benefited a few politically connected individuals.
The amendment of the Employment Equity Act (EEA) will address neither the pressing issue of unemployment, nor the country’s racial poverty and economic inequality. The new law allows for “more aggressive” race-based policies, which are a proven failure. Doggedly implementing the same failed race-based policies in the hope of achieving a different outcome will not work.
The Institute of Race Relations opposes the draft EEA regulations, and will be challenging the constitutionality of the amended EEA in court.
South Africans desperately need jobs. The government’s continuous implementation of demonstrably ineffective race-based policies explains its failure to address persisting unemployment. Most importantly, it indicates that government has run out of ideas to fix the problem.
Mlondi MdluliInstitute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Race-based policies have failed — why implement them again?
The IRR will be challenging the constitutionality of the amended EEA in court
Stats SA’s latest unemployment statistics show clearly that the government is failing dismally to address the severe unemployment crisis SA has faced for more than a decade (“Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts,” May 16).
In the first quarter of 2013 the official unemployment rate was 25.2%. In the first quarter of this year it stood at 32.9%. This means the official unemployment rate has increased by a shocking 30.5% in the past 10 years.
The government is also struggling to reduce the high rates of youth unemployment: 62.1% for those aged 15-24 years, and 40.7% for those aged 25-34 years, in the first quarter of 2023.
Analysing unemployment across racial lines shows a far bigger problem. While year-on-year the comparative margin of unemployment across the different groups has slightly decreased, black unemployment remains high, and black people still experience the highest rate of unemployment.
In the first quarter of 2013, the rate of black unemployment was 28.8%. In the intervening 10 years it has grown by just over 29%, to 37.2%.
This is proof that race-based policies such as black economic empowerment are failing their intended beneficiaries. Race-based policies have only benefited a few politically connected individuals.
The amendment of the Employment Equity Act (EEA) will address neither the pressing issue of unemployment, nor the country’s racial poverty and economic inequality. The new law allows for “more aggressive” race-based policies, which are a proven failure. Doggedly implementing the same failed race-based policies in the hope of achieving a different outcome will not work.
The Institute of Race Relations opposes the draft EEA regulations, and will be challenging the constitutionality of the amended EEA in court.
South Africans desperately need jobs. The government’s continuous implementation of demonstrably ineffective race-based policies explains its failure to address persisting unemployment. Most importantly, it indicates that government has run out of ideas to fix the problem.
Mlondi Mdluli
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
FRANS RAUTENBACH: Employment Equity Amendment Act, merit still matters
LETTER: How far along is labour ministry in meeting its goals?
Employment equity fines on cards for JSE-listed companies
New equity rules are as skilful as a sledgehammer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
FRANS RAUTENBACH: Employment Equity Amendment Act, merit still matters
LETTER: How far along is labour ministry in meeting its goals?
Employment equity fines on cards for JSE-listed companies
New equity rules are as skilful as a sledgehammer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.