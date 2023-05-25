Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Draft equity regulations are a throwback to apartheid

They will escalate racial tensions and unemployment, and lead to a flight of skills

25 May 2023 - 14:27
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

The recently published draft Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEA) regulations banning the employment of coloured and Indian South Africans in certain economic sectors and provinces are unacceptable (“The ideology that spawns SOE graft also foils literacy”, May 22).

The EEA will undoubtedly lead to more unemployment and more poverty in SA. It will inflame racial tensions, lead to a flight of skills and trigger further divestment from an economy where seven out of 10 young people already cannot find work.

The DA vehemently rejects this racist law, which painfully echoes the apartheid-era Group Areas Act by seeking to confine groups of people to specific areas and jobs.

We call on all South Africans to sign the petition that opposes this racist and inhumane bill imposed by the ANC and its proxies.

Thulani Dasa
Community liaison officer, Khayelitsha

