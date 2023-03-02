LETTER: Indecisive president’s nonsensical decisions

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
With due respect to our president, he either has bad advisers or he doesn’t listen to good advice.
He runs a business enterprise in the name of Phala Phala, in flagrant violation of the law governing his official position. One wonders why Phala Phala was not registered under his wife or son’s name.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has many adverse and damning court judgments against her. The DA asked the president to suspend her and he vacillated. Then he suddenly suspended Mkhwebane when faced with an imminent inquiry relating to Phala Phala. He is likely to lose this matter in court.
Parliament rejected the outcome of the section 89 inquiry into the Phala Phala saga, yet Ramaphosa still took the report to the Constitutional Court on review. It made no sense to persist with this as he had already won this battle when the ANC majority prevailed in parliament. Now the court has thrown out his case.
It is in the interests of the country for Ramaphosa to act decisively, stop playing politics and withdraw this matter from the courts completely.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
