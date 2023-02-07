Economy

Phala Phala will continue to hound Ramaphosa, says Fitch

Risks to the president’s position will persist until he is cleared by ongoing police investigations

07 February 2023 - 18:51 Thuletho Zwane

Fitch says Phala Phala — the farmgate scandal hanging over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head — continues to pose risks to policy continuity, even after Ramaphosa was successfully elected party leader at the governing party’s elective conference in 2022.

Fitch solutions, the research wing of the US-based Fitch Group, said even though the ANC rallied behind Ramaphosa after allegations he failed to properly handle the theft of foreign currency at his farm in 2020, “risks to his position persist until he is cleared by ongoing police investigations”...

