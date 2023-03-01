Politics

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

It lacks jurisdiction in the matter, the Constitutional Court says about the parliamentary document

01 March 2023 - 12:19 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 01 March 2023 - 19:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa may still take parliament’s report, in which it was found he may have broken anticorruption laws, on legal review despite the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his bid to have the report challenged.

The apex court on Wednesday threw out Ramaphosa’s application for direct access to the court, saying that it lacks jurisdiction over the matter, which in 2022 threatened his political future as ANC president. ..

