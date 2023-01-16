Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Over to you, BBC

It would be interesting to know what the Black Business Council means by ‘transformation’ in the rail sector

16 January 2023 - 16:38 Vaughan Mostert
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

It would be interesting to know what the Black Business Council (BBC) means by “transformation” in the rail sector (“Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters”, January 12).

If it means a few more black managers driving fancy cars, maybe its support for Transnet CEO Portia Derby makes sense. If it means helping the poorest of the poor move around or get their goods to market, the railway in SA has done, and continues to do, the majority of South Africans more harm than good.

In a process that admittedly started before the ANC took over but that the present government has done nothing to reverse, thousands of kilometres of branch lines have been closed, forcing many thousands of railway workers living in small towns all over the country into unemployment.

The more recent collapse of passenger rail has forced many people who previously travelled by rail at heavily subsidised fares to switch to unsubsidised minibus taxis. A big chunk of the taxi fare goes into imported fuel, spares and into the pockets of foreign-owned motor and oil companies. My guesstimate is that as much as R100bn is involved here.

In the same issue of Business Day columnist Jonny Steinberg pointed out that the taxi industry could have become a corporate colossus (“Liberated from the law, hitmen put SA leaders in their crosshairs”, January 13).

No white business group has ever bothered to ask why the railway closed down, what happens to taxi fares and why the taxi industry remains in the doldrums.  Over to you, BBC.

Vaughan Mostert

North Riding

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet

Suggestions include setting up multidisciplinary ‘war rooms’ for bulk commodities corridors to turn around Transnet’s deteriorating port and rail ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Minerals Council, Transnet back on track

Agreement reached to jointly solve transport problems
Business
1 day ago

Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters

The transport utility may issue a new tender to help with maintenance within the next few weeks
National
4 days ago

Transnet reports interim profit despite lower volumes

The interim results of the state-owned freight and logistics group do not include October when a strike worsened existing bottlenecks
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government has plans but nothing ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out ...

Opinion / Editorials

Minerals Council, Transnet back on track

Business

Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.