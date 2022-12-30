National

Transnet reports interim profit despite lower volumes

The interim results of the state-owned freight and logistics group do not include October when a strike worsened existing bottlenecks

30 December 2022 - 03:49 Nico Gous

State-owned freight and logistics group Transnet is back in the black, according to its latest interim results, but it has warned it is battling myriad challenges including load-shedding, vandalism, fuel and cable theft, bottlenecks and locomotive shortages.

The company reported a profit of R159m in its half-year to end-September from a loss of R78m a year ago. However, headline earnings, a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, more than halved year on year to R254m...

