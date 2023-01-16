Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has done its worst for black South Africans

White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed

16 January 2023 - 16:35
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED

As political commentator and author Prince Mashele has consistently argued, the ANC “has ravaged our collective image as black people”. Through its countless failures it has reinforced the racist notion that blacks are incapable of governing themselves.

In some corners of our country white bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. See? They cant govern themselves.

When a black government ascended to power in 1994 after an arduous struggle for freedom, it finally received an opportunity to challenge this colonial assumption about us and redefine our image as Africans. It finally received an opportunity to unite African-ness with humanity, and zip the mouths of those who believed there was a difference between the two.

As we write this 29 years later in 2023, we can confirm that the ANC has failed to use this golden opportunity. And because of that, blacks will continue to be disrespected and undermined.  

Ayanda Zulu
Via email

