LETTER: ANC has done its worst for black South Africans

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
SA’s reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its decision to allow sanctioned Russian vessels to dock at its ports have already ramped up tensions with the US, UK and EU
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
The country's economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the electricity crisis deepens.
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain violence by militant groups with links to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State
Coach has 32 players he can choose from
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
As political commentator and author Prince Mashele has consistently argued, the ANC “has ravaged our collective image as black people”. Through its countless failures it has reinforced the racist notion that blacks are incapable of governing themselves.
In some corners of our country white bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. “See? They can’t govern themselves.”
When a black government ascended to power in 1994 after an arduous struggle for freedom, it finally received an opportunity to challenge this colonial assumption about us and redefine our image as Africans. It finally received an opportunity to unite African-ness with humanity, and zip the mouths of those who believed there was a difference between the two.
As we write this 29 years later in 2023, we can confirm that the ANC has failed to use this golden opportunity. And because of that, blacks will continue to be disrespected and undermined.
Ayanda ZuluVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC has done its worst for black South Africans
White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed
As political commentator and author Prince Mashele has consistently argued, the ANC “has ravaged our collective image as black people”. Through its countless failures it has reinforced the racist notion that blacks are incapable of governing themselves.
In some corners of our country white bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed. “See? They can’t govern themselves.”
When a black government ascended to power in 1994 after an arduous struggle for freedom, it finally received an opportunity to challenge this colonial assumption about us and redefine our image as Africans. It finally received an opportunity to unite African-ness with humanity, and zip the mouths of those who believed there was a difference between the two.
As we write this 29 years later in 2023, we can confirm that the ANC has failed to use this golden opportunity. And because of that, blacks will continue to be disrespected and undermined.
Ayanda Zulu
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
CHRIS ROPER: Zille awake — but to the wrong issue
Persistent anti-LGBTIQ+ violence belies SA’s commitment to fighting inequality
BOOK REVIEW: Can you even argue with a racist?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS ROPER: Zille awake — but to the wrong issue
Persistent anti-LGBTIQ+ violence belies SA’s commitment to fighting inequality
BOOK REVIEW: Can you even argue with a racist?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.