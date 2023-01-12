National

Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters

The transport utility may issue a new tender to help with maintenance within the next few weeks

12 January 2023 - 14:16 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 12 January 2023 - 20:39

Transnet’s efforts to rehabilitate its rail network suffered a blow on Thursday after the state-owned entity reached an impasse in talks with its Chinese rail equipment manufacturer.

The impasse means the rail and ports utility is unable to procure much-needed spare parts and components from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) for its idling locomotives, which play a critical role in the haulage of bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore...

