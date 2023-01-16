EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet

Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
MTN, Renergen, Sasol, City Lodge, Purple Group, Sibanye, Shoprite and Santova are among the top shares of more than 203 entrants
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Before the lunar new year holidays state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering supplies of drugs and equipment
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
It is hard not to sympathise with the Minerals Council’s calls for urgent and radical intervention to stop Transnet, the state-owned freight logistics company, from collapsing, taking the mining industry down with it.
In a December letter, since leaked to the media including this publication, the council, which represents most mining houses in SA, beseeches the board to sack Transnet CEO Portia Derby and Sizakele Mzimela, head of Transnet Freight Rail, and replace them with suitably qualified individuals.
The strongly worded letter, signed by council president Nolitha Fakude, makes a range of practical suggestions including setting up multidisciplinary “war rooms” (a SA favourite solution for problems) for the bulk commodities corridors to turn around Transnet’s deteriorating port and rail performance.
The letter, addressed to Transnet chair Popo Molefe, suggests the mining industry’s mounting frustration with the negative effect on it occasioned by Transnet’s continuing decline from operations as well as financial health perspectives. The loss of confidence comes after months of fruitless engagement with the Transnet management team.
Under the present leadership team, Transnet’s performance has been deteriorating rapidly. For the first time, it received an injection from the fiscus in October last year, joining other financially distressed state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom, arms maker Denel and the well-run SA National Roads Agency in begging.
The operational decline has been worsened by strange decisions, including an avoidable weeklong walkout by Transnet workers over pay rises. Also, hundreds of locomotives are parked thanks to management’s dispute with a Chinese locomotives supplier. Last August, Transnet inexplicably announced tentative agreement to settle the dispute with the Chinese which would, if concluded, enable it to buy spare parts from Chinese firm CRRC Corporation.
Last Thursday, as if to divert attention from the council’s bombshell letter, Transnet disclosed that the talks with the Chinese supplier had reached an impasse. Incredibly, it said the parastatal would issue a new tender to replace the Chinese.
The dispute with the Chinese stems from a tainted locomotive acquisition tender for which several former senior Transnet executives are now being prosecuted. It boggles the mind how Transnet’s present leadership believed it could service the locomotives from China in the middle of this dispute.
Transnet’s leadership has blamed state capture and its legacy for the rapidly deteriorating performance. This excuse is not entirely credible — the current management has had a lot of time to arrest the impact of state capture.
Unhelpfully but perhaps unsurprisingly the Black Business Council (BBC), a business lobby organisation, has sprung to the defence of Transnet’s leadership, accusing the mining industry of being anti-transformation (read: opposition against access to Transnet’s port and rail infrastructure by black mine owners).
This is a baseless and diversionary assertion and is a textbook example of post-truth politics. There is no plausible connection between the council’s letter and emerging miners’ access to Transnet’s services.
The mining industry, which continues to be an important contributor to jobs and the fiscus, has many faults. But its gripes about Transnet are legitimate and deserve government attention, especially from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Tax windfall
Conveniently, the BBC forgets that it was this much-maligned industry, the council’s members, that provided a much-needed tax revenue windfall. That tax bonus made it possible for the government to extend the R350 social relief grant during the Covid-19 pandemic. Without this grant, poor households would have been plunged into a humanitarian disaster.
The fact is that had Transnet come to the party the SA Revenue Service would have collected much more from the mining industry. This is what business (including the leaders of the BBC), government and Transnet ought to be talking about instead of point-scoring.
The council’s letter is a starting point for an urgent and critical conversation that SA ought to have.
Unfortunately, up until now, Transnet’s management has adopted a defensive and bellicose posture when confronted with industry grievances. At one point, some of its senior executives accused the mining industry of greed and wanting super profits, as if profit was a swear word. This needs to stop. SA can ill afford the collapse of a critical player like Transnet.
The council has offered a helping hand. The government, the sole shareholder in Transnet, needs to accept this help.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet
Suggestions include setting up multidisciplinary ‘war rooms’ for bulk commodities corridors to turn around Transnet’s deteriorating port and rail performance
It is hard not to sympathise with the Minerals Council’s calls for urgent and radical intervention to stop Transnet, the state-owned freight logistics company, from collapsing, taking the mining industry down with it.
In a December letter, since leaked to the media including this publication, the council, which represents most mining houses in SA, beseeches the board to sack Transnet CEO Portia Derby and Sizakele Mzimela, head of Transnet Freight Rail, and replace them with suitably qualified individuals.
The strongly worded letter, signed by council president Nolitha Fakude, makes a range of practical suggestions including setting up multidisciplinary “war rooms” (a SA favourite solution for problems) for the bulk commodities corridors to turn around Transnet’s deteriorating port and rail performance.
The letter, addressed to Transnet chair Popo Molefe, suggests the mining industry’s mounting frustration with the negative effect on it occasioned by Transnet’s continuing decline from operations as well as financial health perspectives. The loss of confidence comes after months of fruitless engagement with the Transnet management team.
Under the present leadership team, Transnet’s performance has been deteriorating rapidly. For the first time, it received an injection from the fiscus in October last year, joining other financially distressed state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom, arms maker Denel and the well-run SA National Roads Agency in begging.
The operational decline has been worsened by strange decisions, including an avoidable weeklong walkout by Transnet workers over pay rises. Also, hundreds of locomotives are parked thanks to management’s dispute with a Chinese locomotives supplier. Last August, Transnet inexplicably announced tentative agreement to settle the dispute with the Chinese which would, if concluded, enable it to buy spare parts from Chinese firm CRRC Corporation.
Last Thursday, as if to divert attention from the council’s bombshell letter, Transnet disclosed that the talks with the Chinese supplier had reached an impasse. Incredibly, it said the parastatal would issue a new tender to replace the Chinese.
The dispute with the Chinese stems from a tainted locomotive acquisition tender for which several former senior Transnet executives are now being prosecuted. It boggles the mind how Transnet’s present leadership believed it could service the locomotives from China in the middle of this dispute.
Transnet’s leadership has blamed state capture and its legacy for the rapidly deteriorating performance. This excuse is not entirely credible — the current management has had a lot of time to arrest the impact of state capture.
Unhelpfully but perhaps unsurprisingly the Black Business Council (BBC), a business lobby organisation, has sprung to the defence of Transnet’s leadership, accusing the mining industry of being anti-transformation (read: opposition against access to Transnet’s port and rail infrastructure by black mine owners).
This is a baseless and diversionary assertion and is a textbook example of post-truth politics. There is no plausible connection between the council’s letter and emerging miners’ access to Transnet’s services.
The mining industry, which continues to be an important contributor to jobs and the fiscus, has many faults. But its gripes about Transnet are legitimate and deserve government attention, especially from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Tax windfall
Conveniently, the BBC forgets that it was this much-maligned industry, the council’s members, that provided a much-needed tax revenue windfall. That tax bonus made it possible for the government to extend the R350 social relief grant during the Covid-19 pandemic. Without this grant, poor households would have been plunged into a humanitarian disaster.
The fact is that had Transnet come to the party the SA Revenue Service would have collected much more from the mining industry. This is what business (including the leaders of the BBC), government and Transnet ought to be talking about instead of point-scoring.
The council’s letter is a starting point for an urgent and critical conversation that SA ought to have.
Unfortunately, up until now, Transnet’s management has adopted a defensive and bellicose posture when confronted with industry grievances. At one point, some of its senior executives accused the mining industry of greed and wanting super profits, as if profit was a swear word. This needs to stop. SA can ill afford the collapse of a critical player like Transnet.
The council has offered a helping hand. The government, the sole shareholder in Transnet, needs to accept this help.
EDITORIAL: A high-stakes year for vacancy-riddled Eskom
EDITORIAL: Woolworths draws a curtain on painful David Jones chapter
EDITORIAL: Tackle tourism and make it grow
EDITORIAL: Amid a bleak economic outlook, one piece of good news gives hope
EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s exit leaves SA in a perilous position
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dump Transnet CEO Portia Derby, says desperate Minerals Council
Minerals Council to work with Transnet to improve performance
Transnet spare parts deal with Chinese rail manufacturer falters
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Beware lazy complacency about solving SA’s crises
HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could just make its pale light fade
Transnet reports interim profit despite lower volumes
Transnet faces debt repayment of over R1bn in February
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.