LETTER: Sars needs Pillay, Richer

08 December 2022 - 15:53
Former SA Revenue Service official Ivan Pillay. Picture: DEAAN VIVIER/NETWERK 24/GALLO IMAGES
Ivan Pillay gave the most fantastic address at the Helen Suzman Foundation on Tuesday (“State of SA is falling apart, says former Sars executive Ivan Pillay”, December 6).

It must be said that Pillay was instrumental in building the SA Revenue Service (Sars) into an institution of excellence. It was well known around the world as being equal to, if not better than, revenue services in far more sophisticated jurisdictions than ours.

Pillay and his head of strategic planning, Peter Richer, were a formidable team. Yet both were forced to resign, leading to an almost complete destruction of this world-class institution. It has taken years to try to build its capability back to its former glory.

It must be understood that the revenue service is the lifeblood of a functioning country. Without an effective and fully functioning Sars everything else in SA is threatened. 

Now, with the public apology by the current Sars commissioner, one hopes and prays we can still rely on input from Pillay and Richer, so that Edward Kieswetter can stand on the shoulders of giants as he continues his vital work.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

State of SA is falling apart, says former Sars executive Ivan Pillay

Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
1 day ago
