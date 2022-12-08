LETTER: ANC’s trade-off between votes and electricity

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The SABC complaint pertains to SuperSport having an almost complete monopoly on the rights of PSL matches, and then apportioning some of those games to the SABC
Kgalema Motlanthe says she was disqualified during the vetting process, which showed that she had been found guilty in court
The move comes after the oil giant posted its highest profit in 152-year history amid Russia's war in Ukraine
The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand
Japanese are fearful of the danger from earthquakes and attacks from North Korea
Aussies on track for a 2-0 series sweep as they post a commanding 330/3 on opening day of second Test in Adelaide
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
The country is in ruins and, notwithstanding the recent chimera of growth in GDP, we are entering a dark — literally dark — state of affairs. Electricity is a necessity for the country just to stay still, let alone grow. We can’t operate a household, let alone a serious country, with generators.
South Africans will have to learn to pay for what they get, and if they don’t pay … they should not get. That is not the case in SA at present, at least as far as Eskom is concerned. Everyone gets electricity and millions, including whole municipalities, do not pay.
If I go into the local top-end car dealership and ask for a car worth R1m I must have the million bucks to hand over or a letter from a bank that is willing to pay the car guy on my behalf, knowing that there is a better than even chance I will pay the bank back over time, with interest. That’s a pretty basic fact anywhere you go.
Yet millions in SA are getting free electricity on the basis of promissory notes that they will continue to vote for the ANC government. That is, that they will continue propping up the most corrupt, incompetent, malignant government on the planet. The trade-off for the dire consequences of this in future is free electricity now.
Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC’s trade-off between votes and electricity
The country is in ruins and, notwithstanding the recent chimera of growth in GDP, we are entering a dark — literally dark — state of affairs. Electricity is a necessity for the country just to stay still, let alone grow. We can’t operate a household, let alone a serious country, with generators.
South Africans will have to learn to pay for what they get, and if they don’t pay … they should not get. That is not the case in SA at present, at least as far as Eskom is concerned. Everyone gets electricity and millions, including whole municipalities, do not pay.
If I go into the local top-end car dealership and ask for a car worth R1m I must have the million bucks to hand over or a letter from a bank that is willing to pay the car guy on my behalf, knowing that there is a better than even chance I will pay the bank back over time, with interest. That’s a pretty basic fact anywhere you go.
Yet millions in SA are getting free electricity on the basis of promissory notes that they will continue to vote for the ANC government. That is, that they will continue propping up the most corrupt, incompetent, malignant government on the planet. The trade-off for the dire consequences of this in future is free electricity now.
Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of crises at state-owned enterprises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Just buy the diesel, Enoch
Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down
Eskom not giving up on quarrel despite 100 years of working with supplier
Load-shedding is worse than state capture, Mantashe says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.