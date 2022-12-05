Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s halo has slipped

Surely the easiest way to replace him is at the ANC’s upcoming elective conference, where he can simply be voted out?

05 December 2022 - 18:02 Bernard Benson
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

I’m not sure what the collective noun is for crooks is, but “crowd” works for me. Now that Cyril Ramaphosa’s halo has slipped and he’s being seen as just another cash-stashing dollar delinquent, surely the easiest way to replace him is at the ANC’s upcoming elective conference, where he can simply be voted out?

He who leads the party leads the country, so what’s the problem? Of course, the chances of Mr Clean descending from the clouds of hot air over the delegates can be reasonably estimated at zero, so we’ll be back to the status quo in the time it takes to open a Dubai bank account.

Meanwhile, I’ve yet to work out why our local safe makers haven’t capitalised on the Phala-Phala affair. “Safer than a Sofa” has to be the ultimate payoff line.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

