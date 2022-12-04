Opinion

SAM MKOKELI: A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz

04 December 2022 - 07:59

The Economist was brutal in its description of Liz Truss during her brief time as British prime minister. “Take away the 10 days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

That’s where Cyril Ramaphosa is right now. However long he takes twisting and turning, consulting, the lettuce will rot. He may choose lawfare. Fine. He and his friends have all the money. But his political and moral standing is gone...

