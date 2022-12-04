Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Time is up for Ramaphosa and the ANC, get ready for coalition politics.
A genuine onboarding process, with recruits properly integrated into an organisation, can ensure that they begin their time on a positive note.
SAM MKOKELI: A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz
The Economist was brutal in its description of Liz Truss during her brief time as British prime minister. “Take away the 10 days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”
That’s where Cyril Ramaphosa is right now. However long he takes twisting and turning, consulting, the lettuce will rot. He may choose lawfare. Fine. He and his friends have all the money. But his political and moral standing is gone...
