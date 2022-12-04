Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“Everyone is holding their breath to see what the outcome will be. Personally, I would be very sorry to see Ramaphosa go, but politics is a funny game,” he told Business Times...
Ramaphosa exit would be sad, says Christo Wiese
Business calls for cool heads as president weighs his options
